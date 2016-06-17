Politics Podcast: The Aftermath Of Orlando
The NPR Politics team is back for its weekly roundup of political news, and in this episode the team discusses the aftermath of the mass shooting in Orlando: Democratic and Republican responses to the shooting, why Donald Trump's upcoming meeting with NRA is a big deal, and the filibuster by Senate Democrats that wasn't exactly a real filibuster.
The team also answers some listener questions and talks about the things they cannot let go this week.
Heard on the podcast:
On the podcast:
