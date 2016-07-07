NPR Politics Lunchbox: FBI Director Comey Testifies, Vulnerable Freshman Congressmen

NPR Politics presents the Lunchbox List: our favorite campaign news and stories curated from NPR and around the web in digestible bites (100 words or less!). Look for it every weekday afternoon from now until the conventions.

Convention Countdown

The Republican National Convention is in 10 daysin Cleveland.

The Democratic National Convention is in 17daysin Philadelphia.

Did you know?Officials at Philadelphia's Convention Center, host of the upcoming DNC, are grappling with a growing homeless population camped out on its sidewalks and underpasses. For them, the Convention Center is a natural choice: dry, sheltered, and well-lit.

July 7, 2016

This morning we talked about FBI Director James Comey's testimony for the House Oversight Committee, why Donald Trump is back on Capitol Hill, analyzing if the Democratic gun-control sit in accomplished anything, examining the Clinton-Trump relationship before the election started, and Democrats meeting Friday to finalize national party platform.

