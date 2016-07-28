WATCH: Muslim Father Of Fallen Soldier Tells Trump 'You Have Sacrificed Nothing'

Khizr Khan, the father of an American Muslim captain killed in Iraq, had a message for Donald Trump at the Democratic National Convention Thursday night:

"Have you ever been to Arlington cemetery? Go look at the graves of brave patriots who died defending the United States of America. You will see all faiths, genders and ethnicities. You have sacrificed nothing and no one."

Khan is the father of Capt. Humayun Khan, a 27-year-old killed while serving in Iraq in 2004.

The elder Khan moved to the United States nearly 40 years ago. His son attended the University of Virginia, participating in ROTC before he joined the Army after graduation.

At the convention, Khan told Muslim immigrants and all immigrants to take the upcoming election seriously. He evoked the memory of his son:

"This is a historic election and I request to honor the sacrifice of my son, and on Election Day, take the time to get out and vote and vote for the healer, vote for the strongest, most qualified candidate, Hillary Clinton, not the divider."

Khan spoke directly to Trump, in response to Trump's calls to ban Muslims and immigrants from countries with a "proven history of terrorism."

"Let me ask you, have you even read the United States Constitution? I will gladly lend you my copy," he said, pulling a copy out of his jacket."In this document, look for the words 'liberty' and 'equal protection of law.' "

Watch the full video below; the speech starts about three minutes in, after a video from the Clinton campaign where the candidate speaks about Khan's son:

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.