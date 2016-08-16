Source: Trump To Receive First Intelligence Briefing Wednesday

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is expected to receive his first briefing from the intelligence community on Wednesday in New York, a source familiar with the plan tells NPR.

The briefing by intelligence officials will take place at FBI offices in New York, the source said. The source also said Trump is expected to bring with him New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a former federal prosecutor; and the former director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn. Both Christie and Flynn have been advising Trump's campaign. Flynn's office told NPR on Monday they were not aware of any meeting.

Traditionally, the Republican and Democratic nominees for president begin to receive intelligence briefings after their parties formally nominate them. While the briefings contain classified material, officials do not share the most sensitive information, such as details about covert operations and secret nuclear and other defense programs.

The Trump campaign did not respond to requests for comment. The office of the Director of National Intelligence, which oversees the briefings, would not comment on when they would take place.

It is unclear whether Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton has already received or scheduled an intelligence briefing. Her campaign had no comment.

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly and Tamara Keith contributed to this story.

