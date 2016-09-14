Clinton's Doctor Says She Is 'Recovering Well,' Releases More Health Information

Updated at 6:25 p.m.

Hillary Clinton's campaign released additional medical information on the Democratic nominee's health Wednesday, a day before she is set to resume campaigning after being diagnosed with pneumonia.

A two-page letter from the 68-year-old's personal physician, Lisa Bardack, chair of Internal Medicine at CareMount Medical in Mount Kisco, N.Y., says she is "recovering well with antibiotics and rest" and that Clinton "continues to remain healthy and fit to serve as President of the United States." The rest of her "complete physical exam was normal and she is in excellent mental condition," according to Bardack.

Bardack also said she evaluated Clinton nearly two weeks ago, on Sept. 2, "for a 24-hour history of a low grade fever, congestion and fatigue." Clinton was also treated in January for a sinus and ear infection.

The pneumonia diagnosis Clinton received last Friday came after a noncontrast chest CT scan revealed a small right middle-lobe pneumonia that was a mild, noncontagious bacterial form of the disease. She was treated with Levaquin, an antibiotic, for 10 days.

Clinton's diagnosis came to light on Sunday after she became overheated and dehydrated at a Sept. 11 memorial service in New York City. She began to feel dizzy and nearly collapsed while getting into a Secret Service van, which took her to her daughter Chelsea's apartment to rest. The Clinton campaign official said Bardack has since examined her several times, including on Wednesday, and the physician said Clinton "continues to improve."

In addition to the antibiotics for her pneumonia, Clinton takes three regular medications — Armour Thyroid, used to treat hypothyroidism and other thyroid disorders; Coumadin, which can prevent and treat blood clots; and Clarinex, an allergy medication — and vitamin B-12 as needed.

Clinton had been previously diagnosed with blood clots, and in 2012 while she was secretary of state a clot was discovered in her brain after she suffered a concussion.

Bardack also said Clinton is "up to date" on her vaccinations, including Prevnar and Pneumovax, pneumonia vaccines. Clinton's mammogram and breast ultrasound results have been normal.

Her lab tests (vitamin D, CBC, fasting blood glucose, comprehensive metabolic panel, hemoglobin A1-C, vitamin B-12) were all described as "normal" by her physician. Her cholesterol was normal at 189, LDL at 103, HDL at 56, though her triglycerides were somewhat elevated at 159.

Clinton's blood pressure was 100/70 during her physical, which is normal, along with a heart rate of 70, respiratory rate of 18, temperature of 97.8 and pulse oximetry of 99 percent.

Clinton released the health update hours after rival Donald Trump taped an interview, set to air Thursday, on The Dr. Oz Show where he shared the results of his own physical with controversial television Dr. Mehmet Oz. Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook drew a contrast between Clinton's extensive letter from her physician and Trump's way of releasing his health history.

"It's fair to say the public now knows more about Hillary Clinton than nearly anyone in public life," Mook said in a statement. "Hillary Clinton's release of updated medical information today meets a standard followed by presidential candidates like Barack Obama and Mitt Romney. Additionally, Hillary has made public nearly 40 years of tax returns over her lifetime. In stark contrast, Donald Trump is hands down the least transparent presidential nominee in memory. His Doctor Oz charade is as completely unserious as his original joke of a letter written in five minutes. He continues to hide his taxes and business dealing behind fake excuses. And it begs the question: what is he trying to hide?"

Clinton's running mate, Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine, also released his health information in a letter from Dr. Brian P. Monahan, the U.S. congressional physician.

Monahan said Kaine was "in overall excellent health and active in [his] professional work, and physical fitness endeavors without limitation." He wroks out three times a week, has an inactive history of plantar fasciitis, and in the past has had a clavicle fracture and shoulder dislocations. His only surgical history is a tooth extraction. He takes no medications, though his doctor recommended he take a Vitamin D supplement, and has a family history of breast cancer and prostate cancer.

Kaine's last colonoscopy in June 2008 was normal, and he's due for another in 2018. His electrocardiogram "was normal with the exception of left atrial enlargement," Monahan wrote, but that his heart valves were normal and that there was "no evidence of abnormal intracardiac pressures."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.