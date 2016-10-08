© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Politics & Government

Here Are The 30+ Republicans Calling For Trump To Step Aside

By Meg Anderson,
Amita Kelly
Published October 8, 2016 at 9:09 PM CDT
"I'm out," Rep. Jason Chaffetz told Salt Lake City's Fox13.
More than 30 prominent Republicans, many in the house and Senate, reacted to a video of Donald Trump using vulgar language and apparently describing himself forcing himself on women by calling for him to withdraw as the GOP nominee.

Here's a list of those Republicans, which we will continue to update:

(Note, as we explain here, Trump has said he will not withdraw and an actual effort to drop him would be much easier said than actually done).

Republicans Calling For Trump To Step Aside As Nominee

  • Sen. John Thune (South Dakota): Third highest ranking Republican in the Senate, previously said he would support the nominee

  • Sen. Mark Kirk (Illinois): Ran campaign ads distancing himself from Trump

  • Sen. Ben Sasse (Nebraska): Prominent "Never Trumper"

  • Sen. Deb Fischer (Nebraska): Withdrew previous endorsement

  • Sen. Mike Crapo (Idaho): Withdrew previous endorsement

  • Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (West Virginia): Said the "appropriate next step may be for him to reexamine his candidacy;" Withdrew previous endorsement

  • Sen. Dan Sullivan (Alaska): Withdrew previous endorsement

  • Sen. Lisa Murkowski (Alaska): Tweeted that Trump has "forfeited the right to be our party's nominee," Did not endorse Trump previously

  • Sen. Cory Gardner (Colorado): Withdrew previous endorsement

  • Sen. Jeff Flake (Arizona): Did not endorse Trump previously

  • Rep. Martha Roby (Alabama): Withdrew previous endorsement

  • Rep. Bradley Byrne (Alabama): Withdrew previous endorsement

  • Sen. Mike Lee (Utah): Did not endorse Trump previously

  • Rep. Jason Chaffetz (Utah): Withdrew previous endorsement

  • Rep. Mia Love (Utah): Did not endorse Trump previously

  • Rep. Chris Stewart (Utah): Withdrew previous endorsement

  • Rep. Barbara Comstock (Virginia)

  • Rep. Mike Coffman (Colorado)

  • Rep. Charlie Dent (Pennsylvania): Previously said he is not voting for Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton in the general election

  • Rep. Patrick Meehan (Pennsylvania)

  • Rep. Ann Wagner (Missouri): Withdrew previous endorsement

  • Rep. Rodney Davis (Illinois): Withdrew previous endorsement

  • Rep. Fred Upton (Michigan)

  • Rep. Justin Amash (Michigan)

  • Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (Nebraska)

  • Rep. Frank LoBiondo (New Jersey): Said he will write in Mike Pence

  • Rep. Scott Garrett (New Jersey): Withdrew previous endorsement

  • Rep. Will Hurd (Texas): Had not endorsed Trump

  • Gov. Dennis Daugaard (South Dakota): Withdrew previous endorsement

  • Joe Heck, Senate Candidate (Nevada): Is running for Democratic Minority Leader Harry Reid's seat

  • Darryl Glenn, Senate Candidate (Colorado): Withdrew previous support

  • Carly Fiorina, former presidential candidate

  • George Pataki, former New York governor

  • Jon Huntsman, former Utah governor

  • Hugh Hewitt, conservative radio talk show host, previous Trump backer

  • Condoleeza Rice, former secretary of state: Wrote that as a Republican, she hopes "to support someone who has the dignity and stature to run for the highest office in the greatest democracy on earth."

