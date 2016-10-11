Trump Debate Comment Inspires #MuslimsReportStuff, And It's Very Funny

At Sunday night's presidential debate, Donald Trump unwittingly launched a new meme. In the town hall setting, a Muslim woman asked the candidates about Islamophobia.

Trump's response: "We have to be sure that Muslims come in and report when they see something going on."

Many have taken up the challenge on Twitter, and #MuslimsReportStuff quickly went viral. Responses have ranged from sarcastic to serious to funny. One of the first and perhaps most widely shared Tweets came from Brooklyn College professor Moustafa Bayoumi:

There are many others. Some are self-reporting:

Some are being used to settle sibling rivalries:

Others are food-oriented:

Others are undefinable:

This one, though, is our favorite:

