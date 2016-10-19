The Final Presidential Debate In 100 Words (And 6 Videos)

The final presidential debate was fast-moving with candidates clashing. Trump made waves early with a racially loaded sentence on immigration. "We have some bad hombreshere," he said. "And we're going to get them out." Trump defended Russia's Putin and Syria's Assad and suggested he may not accept the results of the election. Much like the first debate, Clinton was on the offense, attacking Trump on his treatment of women and his temperament. She contrasted their records: While she was in the Situation Room getting bin Laden, Trump, she said, was on Celebrity Apprentice. Here are the six must-watch moments:

