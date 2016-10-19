© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Politics & Government

The Final Presidential Debate In 100 Words (And 6 Videos)

By Eyder Peralta
Published October 19, 2016 at 10:28 PM CDT
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump debates Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton on Wednesday during the third presidential debate, at UNLV in Las Vegas.
The final presidential debate was fast-moving with candidates clashing. Trump made waves early with a racially loaded sentence on immigration. "We have some bad hombreshere," he said. "And we're going to get them out." Trump defended Russia's Putin and Syria's Assad and suggested he may not accept the results of the election. Much like the first debate, Clinton was on the offense, attacking Trump on his treatment of women and his temperament. She contrasted their records: While she was in the Situation Room getting bin Laden, Trump, she said, was on Celebrity Apprentice. Here are the six must-watch moments:

Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
