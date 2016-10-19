© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Politics & Government

WATCH: On Russia, Trump Tells Clinton 'You're The Puppet'

By Eyder Peralta
Published October 19, 2016 at 8:56 PM CDT
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump responds to Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton on Wednesday during the third presidential debate, at UNLV in Las Vegas.
During the final presidential debate, Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump clashed over Russia.

Responding to a question about one of her speeches released by WikiLeaks, Clinton pivoted by saying Trump should disavow Russia. Trump responded by saying it would not be a bad thing if Russia and the United States got along and that Russian President Vladimir Putin has no respect for Clinton.

"That's because he'd rather have a puppet as president," Clinton replied, sparking one of the fiercest confrontations during the debate thus far.

Here's the clip:

Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
