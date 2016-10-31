Obamas Welcome Trick-Or-Treaters, Dance To 'Thriller'
President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama welcomed Washington-area children and children of military families to trick-or-treat at the White House Monday night. The outside was decorated in an Alice in Wonderland theme, complete with giant teacups and rabbits.
The Obamas brought out their spooky side, dancing to "Thriller":
Here's the video:
There was baby Barack:
Tiny dinosaurs and pirates:
And performers:
Inside, some unwanted guests in the press briefing room (we knew Scott Horsley spent a lot of time in there but that much?):
But no White House trick-or-treating story would be complete without a throwback to last year, when President Obama lost it over the baby Pope.
