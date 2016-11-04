Does My Vote Really Matter?

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episodeDemocracy On Trial

About Eric Liu's TED Talk

Eric Liu says that voting is the most important thing a citizen in a democracy can do. He says when we vote, even if it is in anger, we are part of a collective creative leap of faith.

About Eric Liu

Eric Liu is the founder of Citizen University, which teaches the art of powerful citizenship. Liu is also the executive director of the Aspen Institute Citizenship & American Identity Program. He's the author of several books, including A Chinaman's Chance, The Accidental Asian,and The Gardens of Democracy.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.