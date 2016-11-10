Across The Country, Thousands Protest Donald Trump's Victory

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Now thousands of protesters across the country have been demonstrating against Donald Trump since he won the presidential election. In Los Angeles, demonstrators blocked traffic on the 101, Hollywood Freeway, while in New York, a large crowd marched to Trump Tower.

Here's NPR's Greg Allen.

GREG ALLEN, BYLINE: A crowd gathered in New York City's Union Square and marched to the building where Trump lives and has his headquarters. Police erected barricades to keep protesters away from the building. In this one, as in other demonstrations, this was the chant.

(SOUNDBITE OF PROTEST)

UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: (Chanting) Not my president, not my president, not my president...

ALLEN: There were similar marches and chants last night in several cities, including Seattle, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia and Chicago, where protesters gathered outside Trump International Hotel and Tower.

Earlier yesterday, a group of immigrant rights activists spoke out in downtown Miami.

(SOUNDBITE OF PROTEST)

UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: (Chanting) Undocumented and unafraid, undocumented...

ALLEN: Cindy Wiesner helps undocumented workers and says many are scared.

CINDY WIESNER: We have been getting calls from our members from last night to this morning, not knowing if they should go out the door, if they should go to work, if - what they are going to do.

ALLEN: Protests broke out in Oakland, Calif., early Wednesday and continued again last night. Yesterday, several hundred students walked out of class at Oakland Technical High School. Olivia Mesa is a junior there.

OLIVIA MESA: We are not going to go forward. We're not going to quote, unquote, "make America great again." We're going to make America horrible. The fact that he won is not OK. It just shows how close-minded America is.

ALLEN: And in Washington, D.C., last night, the protest was outside yet another Trump Hotel, this one less than a mile from his new address at the White House. Karin Tanabe who was there with her infant daughter, Daphne.

KARIN TANABE: Just been crying all day. I took her to the Sewall-Belmont House this afternoon, which is the suffragette museum, and I cried in there. And I was like, I should probably stop crying alone and get somewhere where I can show people that he's not my president and never will be.

ALLEN: Tanabe went door to door for Hillary Clinton and says, for her daughter's sake, she's committed more than ever to seeing a woman elected to the nation's highest office.

TANABE: Because it's going to affect her, honestly, more than it affects me. If Donald Trump loads the Supreme Court with very conservative judges, they're there for life. And who knows what America will be for her? And I'm scared for her future.

ALLEN: That's Karin Tanabe, one of those not ready to accept Donald Trump as the nation's 45th president.

