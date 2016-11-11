President-Elect Trump Names Pence To Lead Transition Team

President-elect Trump is shaking up the leadership of his transition team, naming Vice President-elect Mike Pence as chairman. Pence will take over the role from New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who was named as a vice chairman of the team's executive committee.

Pence, Indiana's governor and a former congressman, brings some Washington expertise and has long-standing relationships with congressional leaders such as House Speaker Paul Ryan.

Christie led the Trump transition effort during the campaign. Two of his top aides were convicted in the "Bridgegate" scandal just before the election, which may have hurt his standing with the Trump team. But Christie could also still be in contention for a job in the Trump administration.

Others named as executive committee vice chairmen are Ben Carson, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, retired Army Gen. Michael Flynn, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions.

Trump also named his sons Donald Jr. and Eric, daughter Ivanka and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, to the executive committee. They'll be joined by Trump campaign CEO Stephen Bannon; Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus; PayPal founder Peter Thiel; Reps. Marsha Blackburn, Tom Marino, Devin Nunes, Chris Collins and Lou Barletta; GOP donor Rebekah Mercer; banker Steven Mnuchin; and financier Anthony Scaramucci. Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi is also on the committee.

In a statement, Trump said the mission of the team will be clear: "Put together the most highly qualified group of successful leaders who will be able to implement our change agenda in Washington."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.