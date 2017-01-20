Meme Of The Week: George W. Bush Battles Poncho At Inauguration And Loses

The inauguration of President Donald Trump was a divisive event, as the protests in Northwest D.C. showed. But a few blocks southeast, another battle was unfolding on the inaugural stage.

Not between Republican and Democrat, but between a man and his poncho.

Light rain began just as Trump started in on his remarks. Fortunately, many in attendance came prepared. Former first lady Michelle Obama and former second lady Jill Biden shared a bubble umbrella. First lady Melania Trump had one, too.

Other attendees had translucent ponchos. Former President George W. Bush went that route, but it didn't work out exactly as planned.

As much as he tried, he just couldn't seem to get the poncho to cooperate, and the Twitterverse couldn't let it go.

The George W. Bush reaction cam during Trump's inauguration speech was lit pic.twitter.com/x33V19MLTn — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) January 20, 2017

Never thought I'd say that George W Bush is all of us, but here we are #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/anqkQWhDCq — Ellie Schwartz (@EllieInTheStars) January 20, 2017

Bush shouldn't worry though; it's not the first time a Republican has got himself into some trouble with a poncho. Back in 2012, former presidential candidate Mitt Romney was criticized for making fun of some NASCAR fans for wearing the rain gear, saying: "I like those fancy raincoats you bought. Really sprung for the big bucks."

If history is any guide, will the dreaded poncho make another splash on the political stage four years from now?

Or will it be bubble gum?

(Watch closely behind Melania Trump as another former Texas governor, Rick Perry, struggles to blow a bubble.)

