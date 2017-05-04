© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Politics & Government

House Republicans To Bring Healthcare Overhaul Bill Back To The Floor

By Susan Davis,
Steve Inskeep
Published May 4, 2017 at 10:55 AM CDT

The House of Representatives is debating the GOP bill to repeal and replace the key pillars of President Obama's health care law. This is the same bill that was pulled from the House floor just over a month ago when it was clear Republicans didn't have the votes to pass it. Now, they think they do, and the House is on track to vote on the bill early Thursday afternoon.

