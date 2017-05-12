Is It Steen Or Stine? How To Pronounce Rod Rosenstein's Name
ROBERT SIEGEL, HOST:
There were many points of contention this week, and we're going to focus for a moment on one of them - one that we think we can actually resolve.
AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:
The deputy attorney general - is he Rod Rosenstine (ph) or Rod Rosensteen (ph)?
SIEGEL: This week, we heard both.
(SOUNDBITE OF MONTAGE)
UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER #1: Rod Rosenstine.
UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER #2: Rod Rosensteen.
UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER #3: Rod Rosensteen.
UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER #4: Rosenstine.
UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER #5: Rosensteen.
SIEGEL: So which is it?
CORNISH: Well, our intrepid producer, Selena Simmons-Duffin - that's pronounced Simmons Duffin - went to C-SPAN and found this old clip from a 2008 press conference.
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)
ROD ROSENSTEIN: Good morning, I'm Rod Rosenstein, U.S. attorney for Maryland, and I'm very honored to be here on behalf of the Department of Justice.
CORNISH: There you have it folks. It's stine - Rosenstein.
SIEGEL: We should note that this is a constant issue for people with last names that end in S-T-E-I-N, including mad scientists.
(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN")
MARTY FELDMAN: (As Igor) Dr. Frankenstein.
GENE WILDER: (As Dr. Frankenstein) Fronkensteen (ph).
FELDMAN: (As Igor) You're putting me on.
WILDER: (As Dr. Frankenstein) No, it's pronounced Fronkensteen.
SIEGEL: If you're not sure, a good rule of thumb is this - with surnames or words that are from German, E I is pronounced I.
CORNISH: Like Einstein.
SIEGEL: And I E is pronounced E.
CORNISH: Like Siegel.
SIEGEL: Of course, there are always exceptions.
(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "FUNNY GIRL")
BARBRA STREISAND: (As Fanny Brice, singing) Nicky Arnstein, Nicky Arnstein, what a beautiful, beautiful name.
SIEGEL: Beautiful maybe, but not consistent with the rule.
CORNISH: So never assume. Always ask the person with the stein...
SIEGEL: Or the stien.
CORNISH: ...How they say their name.
SIEGEL: To recap once more.
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)
ROSENSTEIN: Good morning, I'm Rod Rosenstein.
SIEGEL: That is how the deputy attorney general says his name.
(SOUNDBITE OF ADRIAN ROLLINI AND THE ORCHESTRA SONG, "LET'S CALL THE WHOLE THING OFF")