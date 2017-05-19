© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Politics & Government

Friday News Roundup - Domestic

Published May 19, 2017 at 9:06 AM CDT
Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, Richard Burr (R-NC), arrives on Capitol Hill. Yesterday the Justice Department named former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel overseeing the Russia investigation.
Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, Richard Burr (R-NC), arrives on Capitol Hill. Yesterday the Justice Department named former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel overseeing the Russia investigation.

It’s been another leaky week as concerns mount over secrets shared and confidences broken.

On this week’s Roundup of top national news stories, find out who’s been saying what and who’s been saying too much.

GUESTS

Byron York, Chief political correspondent, The Washington Examiner

Julia Ioffe, Staff writer, The Atlantic

Naftali Bendavid, Editor and reporter, The Wall Street Journal

Politics & Government