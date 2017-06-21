© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
The Dollars Went Down To Georgia...

Published June 21, 2017 at 10:06 AM CDT
ROSWELL, GA - JUNE 20: Republican candidate Karen Handel is surrounded by media after voting at St. Mary's Orthodox Church of Atlanta in the special election for Georgia's 6th Congressional District on June 20, 2017 in Roswell, Georgia. Handel and Democrat Jon Ossoff are running against each other in a special election to fill the congressional seat vacated by Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price.
An estimated $55 million has been spent to fund candidates on both sides of Georgia’s special congressional election Tuesday. Most of the money came from outside the state. Are local elections really local anymore?

GUESTS

Greg Bluestein, Political reporter, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Alan Abramowitz, Professor of political science, Emory University

