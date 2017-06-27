Supreme Court Breaks For Summer, With A Few Big Cases Coming Soon

On the last day of its spring term, the Supreme Court issued a handful of decisions, but the biggest news came when the court announced what cases it will hear when it next meets in the fall.

The justices lifted parts of an injunction against President Donald Trump’s travel ban, and agreed to hear challenges to it in the next term. The court will also take on the case of a baker who refused to make a cake for a same-sex wedding. That’s in addition to the court’s previous announcement that it would hear a potentially landmark case on partisan gerrymandering.

GUESTS

Nina Totenberg, Legal affairs correspondent, NPR

Eric Citron, Partner at the Washington-area law firm Goldstein & Russell; contributor to SCOTUSblog

For more, visit http://the1a.org.

© 2017 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.