© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

Friday News Roundup - Domestic

WAMU 88.5
Published June 30, 2017 at 9:06 AM CDT
People protest against the Senate health care bill on June 28, 2017, in New York. The vote on the bill, which would make drastic cuts to Medicaid among other changes, was postponed on Tuesday as GOP leadership seek to persuade fellow Republicans to vote for the plan. Nine senators have said they will not support the bill, and the party can only afford to lose two for it to pass.
People protest against the Senate health care bill on June 28, 2017, in New York. The vote on the bill, which would make drastic cuts to Medicaid among other changes, was postponed on Tuesday as GOP leadership seek to persuade fellow Republicans to vote for the plan. Nine senators have said they will not support the bill, and the party can only afford to lose two for it to pass.

With guest host Indira Lakshmanan.

The Supreme Court stirred up headlines this week with the announcements it will hear arguments over the travel ban, political gerrymandering and a controversial cake shop. Meanwhile, elsewhere in Washington, GOP lawmakers continue to quibble over proposed health care legislation and President Trump makes a personal attack on members of the media.

GUESTS

Domenico Montanaro, Lead political editor, NPR

Sheryl Gay Stolberg, Domestic affairs correspondent, The New York Times.

Naftali Bendavid, Editor and reporter, The Wall Street Journal

For more, visit http://the1a.org.

© 2017 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.

Politics & Government