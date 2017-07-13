Why Can't We Talk About Guns?

An NRA video making the rounds online has been called everything from an open call to violence to protect white supremacy to a condemnation of violence.

“The only way we save our country and our freedom is to fight this violence of lies with the clenched fist of truth,” says NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch in the ad.

Subsequent NRA videos are more political but equally divisive.

The debate over guns in America has never been easy – but is it getting harder to keep it civil and useful?

We asked the NRA and Loesch to appear on this show, but did not hear back.

GUESTS

Adam Winkler, Law professor at UCLA and author of “Gunfight: The Battle Over the Right to Bear Arms in America”

Philip Smith, President, National African-American Gun Association

Dan Gross, President, Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence.

Tamika Mallory, Co-president of the Women’s March Board

