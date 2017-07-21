Friday News Roundup - Domestic

If the news this week has left you with questions, you’re not alone:

“How do you take a job and then recuse yourself?” President Donald Trump asked about Attorney General Jeff Sessions in a revealing interview in the New York Times. But even though his boss seems to regret hiring him, Sessions says he’s not going anywhere.

Outside of the White House, Senator John McCain shared his brain cancer diagnosis with the public and promised his colleagues he’d be back to work soon. That work includes efforts to repeal or replace the Affordable Care Act and to raise the debt ceiling.

One newsmaker who won’t be back to work is Steve Whitmire. The voice of Kermit the Frog was fired this week after spending nearly three decades as the iconic amphibian.

And that leads to the biggest question of the week … Why are there so many songs about rainbows?

We’ll get to the other side in the Friday News Roundup.

GUESTS

Greg Ip, Chief economics commentator, The Wall Street Journal; author of “Foolproof: Why Safety Can Be Dangerous and How Danger Makes Us Safe”

Lisa Desjardins, Correspondent, PBS NewsHour

Byron York, Chief political correspondent, The Washington Examiner

