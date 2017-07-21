© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Politics & Government

Friday News Roundup - International

WAMU 88.5
Published July 21, 2017 at 10:06 AM CDT
Rebel fighters duck as they run behind a barricade to avoid being fired at by Syrian regime forces. This week, news broke that the CIA program that provided weapons and supplies to the rebels would be ending.
Syria’s rebels can expect much less help from the CIA. The White House threatens new sanctions against Iran & Venezuela. And Australia reacts to the fatal police shooting of a woman in Minneapolis.

A panel of journalist joins us to wrap up the biggest stories from around the world.

GUESTS

Simon Marks, President and chief correspondent, Feature Story News, serving audiences in the U.K., South Africa, New Zealand, Asia and elsewhere

Susan Glasser, Chief international affairs columnist, Politico

Abderrahim Foukara, Washington bureau chief, Al Jazeera

Ben Knight, Correspondent, Australia’s ABC

For more, visit http://the1a.org.

Politics & Government