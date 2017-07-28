Week In Politics: GOP Health Care Repeal, A Foul-Mouthed Phone Call

NPR's Robert Siegel speaks with political commentators David Brooks of The New York Times and E.J. Dionne of The Washington Post and Brookings Institution. They discuss Sen. John McCain's surprise vote that killed GOP health care repeal efforts early Friday morning and White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci's foul-mouthed call with a reporter about his foil, Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.

