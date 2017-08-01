© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Politics & Government

Vice President Pence Reassures Allies In Eastern Europe

By Tamara Keith
Published August 1, 2017 at 3:29 PM CDT

Vice President Pence is completing a trip to U.S. allies along the eastern edge of Europe. In Estonia, Georgia and Montenegro, he told local governments that Washington would support them — even after President Trump's many calls for improving ties between the U.S. and Russia.

Corrected: August 2, 2017 at 11:00 PM CDT
In this report, Montenegro is included among countries said to have been within the Soviet sphere of influence during the Cold War. It was not. As part of Yugoslavia, Montenegro was outside the Soviet sphere.
