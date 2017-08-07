Sanctuary Cities Fight Back

With guest host John Donvan.

The city of Chicago is suing the Department of Justice over the DOJ’s decision to withhold grant money from so-called sanctuary cities.

Sanctuary cities limit enforcement of federal immigration laws in an effort to build better relationships with immigrant populations. Opponents say the cities are turning their backs on crime. But leaders of sanctuary cities say their police officers need to focus on issues beyond checking immigration status. Further, they worry that de facto immigration status checks would lead to fewer reports of crimes and missed court dates.

What’s next for sanctuary cities? And what role should local police play in immigration?

GUESTS

Muzaffar Chishti, Director, Migration Policy Institute’s office at the New York University School of Law

For more, visit http://the1a.org.

© 2017 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.