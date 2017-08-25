Friday News Roundup - Domestic

President Trump has had his quiet weeks since taking office.

This wasn’t one of them.

After a televised national address on military strategy in Afghanistan, a controversial rally in Arizona and a speech to veterans in Nevada, the president’s appearances eclipsed all else, including the eclipse.

We’ll talk about his remarks at each event, plus what it’s like to have the man who would be president stand a little too close for comfort and which dearly beloved pop icon is about to make history with a never-before-released concert film.

GUESTS

Domenico Montanaro, Lead political editor, NPR

Salena Zito, Pittsburgh-based reporter for Washington Examiner; contributor, CNN; columnist, The New York Post

Jeff Mason, White House correspondent, Reuters

Tyler Tynes, Staff writer, SB Nation

