Politics & Government

A Power Shift In Zimbabwe

WAMU 88.5
Published November 16, 2017 at 10:06 AM CST
A man reads the front page of a special edition of The Herald newspaper about the crisis in Zimbabwe with the headline 'No military takeover.
There’s been a shakeup in Zimbabwe. President Robert Mugabe is reportedly under house arrest. And on Tuesday night, the Zimbabwean military took control of state television to announce that the president was safe, but they were targeting “criminals” around the leader. And Major General Sibusiso Moyo, appearing on television in his military fatigues, insisted this was not a coup.

NPR reports that a Twitter account that claims to be run by Zimbabwe’s leading party has been explaining the situation, similarly denying there was a coup.

— ZANU PF (@zanu_pf) November 15, 2017

We’ll get the latest on the “bloodless transition” in the country.

GUESTS

Peter Godwin, Zimbabwean journalist and author of several books, including “When A Crocodile Eats the Sun” and “The Fear”

Yinka Adegoke, Editor, Quartz Africa

For more, visit https://the1a.org.

