A Power Shift In Zimbabwe

There’s been a shakeup in Zimbabwe. President Robert Mugabe is reportedly under house arrest. And on Tuesday night, the Zimbabwean military took control of state television to announce that the president was safe, but they were targeting “criminals” around the leader. And Major General Sibusiso Moyo, appearing on television in his military fatigues, insisted this was not a coup.

NPR reports that a Twitter account that claims to be run by Zimbabwe’s leading party has been explaining the situation, similarly denying there was a coup.

Zimbabwe has not had a coup. There has been a decision to intervene because our constitution had been undermined, in the interim Comrade E Mnagngawa will be president of ZANU PF as per the constitution of our revolutionary organisation.

— ZANU PF (@zanu_pf) November 15, 2017

We’ll get the latest on the “bloodless transition” in the country.

GUESTS

Peter Godwin, Zimbabwean journalist and author of several books, including “When A Crocodile Eats the Sun” and “The Fear”

Yinka Adegoke, Editor, Quartz Africa

For more, visit https://the1a.org.

© 2017 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.