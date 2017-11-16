"Obama: An Intimate Portrait" By Photographer Pete Souza

Pete Souza spent eight years in the White House, photographing President Barack Obama.

“He was so comfortable in front of the camera,” Souza says. “Meaning that he didn’t really change how he did anything. The presence of my camera didn’t affect him in one way so I was able to make these really intimate pictures even on his first day.”

From the fun to the solemn to the iconic (see below for examples), Souza’s photographs defined an administration. He joins us to offer a glimpse inside Obama’s White House.

GUESTS

Pete Souza, Former chief official White House Photographer for President Barack Obama; former director, White House Photo Office; former official White House Photographer for President Ronald Reagan; @petesouza

For more, visit https://the1a.org.

© 2017 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.