Friday News Roundup - Domestic

Some of President Trump’s language this week made headlines.

.@Theresa_May, don’t focus on me, focus on the destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism that is taking place within the United Kingdom. We are doing just fine!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 30, 2017

We should have a contest as to which of the Networks, plus CNN and not including Fox, is the most dishonest, corrupt and/or distorted in its political coverage of your favorite President (me). They are all bad. Winner to receive the FAKE NEWS TROPHY!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2017

Here’s the video: Trump calls Elizabeth Warren ‘Pocahontas’ while honoring Native American code talkers: “You were here long before any of us were here. Although we have a representative in Congress who they say was here a long time ago. They call her Pocahontas.” pic.twitter.com/hjZ5MInDDf

— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 27, 2017

But he has been bullish about his message.

Great day for Tax Cuts and the Republican Party. But the biggest Winner will be our great Country!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2017

Time’s running out for Congress to pass legislation before the end of the year. And time’s up for more high-profile men, fired for sexual misconduct.

We’ll recap these stories and more in the News Roundup.

Shawna Thomas, Washington bureau chief, Vice News; @Shawna

Greg Ip, Chief economics commentator, The Wall Street Journal; author of “Foolproof: Why Safety Can Be Dangerous and How Danger Makes Us Safe”; @greg_ip

Heather Timmons, Washington correspondent, Quartz, an online news magazine; @HeathaT

