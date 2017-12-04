A State Department In Disarray?

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says rumors that the White House plans to replace him soon are “laughable.”

But questions about Tillerson’s tense relationship with President Trump have also raised concerns about a potential shake-up at the U.S. Department of State at a delicate time.

We get a read on the strength of the State Department under the Trump administration and consider how well-equipped the department is to handle today’s global conflicts — most importantly, the escalating crisis with North Korea.

GUESTS

Thomas Countryman, Former State Department diplomat

James Jeffrey, Distinguished visiting fellow, Washington Institute for Near East Policy; former U.S. ambassador to Iraq and Turkey

Michele Kelemen, Diplomatic correspondent, NPR.

