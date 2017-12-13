Alabama: Now What?

All politics are local … until they aren’t.

For months, Alabama’s special election for U.S. Senate dominated the national dialogue. Republican candidate Roy Moore was accused of sexual misconduct with underage girls, having nostalgia for a time when slavery was legal and anti-Semitism. On the other side of the contest, candidate Doug Jones ran as a Democrat in a state that doesn’t elect many. And President Trump accused Jones of being weak on a number of issues.

The people of Alabama will do the right thing. Doug Jones is Pro-Abortion, weak on Crime, Military and Illegal Immigration, Bad for Gun Owners and Veterans and against the WALL. Jones is a Pelosi/Schumer Puppet. Roy Moore will always vote with us. VOTE ROY MOORE!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2017

Now, the vote has been called for Jones, surprising many observers.

The election has ended, so what’s next for Alabama?

This post has been updated to reflect election results.

GUESTS

Andrew Yeager, Morning Edition host and reporter, WBHM in Birmingham, Alabama

Scott Douglas, Executive director, Greater Birmingham Ministries

Rachel Bovard, Senior director of policy, Conservative Partnership Institute; former legislative director, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY); former director of policy services, The Heritage Foundation; @rachelbovard

Fred Shepherd, Political science chair, Samford University

For more, visit https://the1a.org.

© 2017 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.