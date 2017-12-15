Friday News Roundup - International

Rex Tillerson is ready to talk.

The U.S. Secretary of State says he’s open to negotiating with North Korea without preconditions.

“Let’s just meet and let’s — we can talk about the weather if you want,” Tillerson said on Tuesday in Washington. “We can talk about whether it’s going to be a square table or a round table if that’s what you’re excited about. But can we at least sit down and see each other face to face? And then we can begin to lay out a map, a roadmap of what we might be willing to work towards.”

The White House and Tillerson’s own State Department quickly conflicted this offer of diplomacy. We’ll talk about where negotiations with North Korea stand and why Tillerson and President Trump don’t seem to be on the same page. Plus, the fallout over Trump’s decision to declare Jerusalem the capital of Israel, the next chapter of leadership in South Africa and what the merger between Disney and 21st Century Fox means on a global scale.

GUESTS

Nancy Youssef, National security reporter, The Wall Street Journal; @nancyayoussef

Uri Friedman, Staff writer, The Atlantic, covering global affairs

Ron Nixon, Homeland security correspondent, The New York Times; author of “Selling Apartheid: South Africa’s Global Propaganda War”

Matthew Garrahan, Global media editor, Financial Times

