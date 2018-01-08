A Small Fire Breaks Out On Roof Of Trump Tower In NYC

MORE: Firefighters work to extinguish small fire on roof of Trump Tower. https://t.co/RhTzwrb1gH pic.twitter.com/OdO0evjBF4 — ABC News (@ABC) January 8, 2018

A small fire broke out on the roof of Trump Tower in Manhattan on Monday, prompting a response from the New York City Fire Department.

President Trump was in Washington, D.C., at the time of the fire, The Associated Press reports.

A spokesperson for the fire department said there were no evacuations from the building, NPR's Hansi Lo Wang reports.

However, there were two injuries — a firefighter received a minor injury and a civilian is "suffering from a serious, life-threatening injury," Hansi says.

"The department received a report of a fire shortly before 7 a.m. Eastern Monday and has sent 84 firefighters to respond," Hansi says.

The fire was brought under control at 8:13 a.m. ET.

ABC News reports that the fire was caused by an electrical box and located in a heating and cooling unit on the tower's roof.

Trump Tower, one of a number of buildings prominently emblazoned with the president's name, has been a symbol of Trump's presidency and site of protests since his election. But the president himself has only rarely visited his penthouse apartment there, preferring to spend time in his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla.

The U.S. Secret Service used to maintain a command post within Trump Tower, but the post was relocated after disagreements over the terms of the lease.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.