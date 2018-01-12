Friday News Roundup - Domestic

This week, President Trump has been asking for action and compassion, telling lawmakers that he wants to see “a bipartisan bill of love” on DACA.

Then he reportedly called some nations “shithole countries” before denying the statement, but admitting to using “tough” language.

In Arizona, pardoned Sherriff Joe Arpaio threw his hat into the ring and announced a bid for the Senate before dashing any hopes he might support a “bill of love” and renewing the long-debunked “birther” conspiracy.

Farther out West, the case against rancher Cliven Bundy was dramatically dismissed.

And a year after it was first published, the infamous — and controversial — dossier is back in the news, as the head of the firm that compiled it has begun to speak out.

Hats, cattle and is a conservative firebrand riding off into the sunset or being ridden out of town? That’s all on the News Roundup.

GUESTS

Ed O’Keefe, Congressional correspondent, The Washington Post; @edatpost

Stephen Dinan, Political editor, The Washington Times

Margaret Talev, Senior White House correspondent, Bloomberg News; president of the White House Correspondents Association; @margarettalev

Frank Stoltze, Public safety correspondent, KPCC

