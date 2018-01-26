Friday News Roundup - International

Syria is forced on the defensive after Turkish troops invade the north. And the U.S. is making plans for an open-ended military presence in the country.

Vice President Mike Pence traveled to the Middle East and promised to open the U.S. embassy to Israel in Jerusalem next year.

And the White House sent a large contingent with the president to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Amazing views of Marine One over the mountains in Switzerland. #WEF18 #POTUSinDAVOS pic.twitter.com/N3e5KGJAMU

— Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) January 25, 2018

We get the big picture in the International News Roundup.

GUESTS

Edward Luce, Chief U.S. columnist and commentator, Financial Times; his latest book is “The Retreat of Western Liberalism”; @EdwardGLuce

Indira Lakshmanan, Chair in journalism ethics at the Poynter Institute; columnist for The Boston Globe; @Indira_L

Nick Schifrin, Special correspondent, PBS NewsHour; @nickschifrin

For more, visit https://the1a.org.

© 2018 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.