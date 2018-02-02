© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Friday News Roundup - Domestic

Published February 2, 2018 at 9:06 AM CST
US President Donald Trump speaks during the State of the Union address in the chamber of the US House of Representatives in Washington, DC, on January 30, 2018.
Why would the president approve the release of a classified document over the objections of the Justice Department?

Why would he not be swayed by an overwhelming majority in Congress to impose sanctions on Russia?

Why is he refusing an American sports tradition this year?

The State of our Union is … busy as ever. We review some of the biggest headlines — and biggest applause lines — of the week

GUESTS

Lisa Desjardins, Correspondent, PBS NewsHour; @LisaDNews

Eugene Scott, Political reporter, The Washington Post; @Eugene_Scott

Nicholas Johnston, Editor in chief, Axios; @AxiosNick

For more, visit https://the1a.org.

