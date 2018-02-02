Friday News Roundup - Domestic

Why would the president approve the release of a classified document over the objections of the Justice Department?

Why would he not be swayed by an overwhelming majority in Congress to impose sanctions on Russia?

Why is he refusing an American sports tradition this year?

The State of our Union is … busy as ever. We review some of the biggest headlines — and biggest applause lines — of the week

GUESTS

Lisa Desjardins, Correspondent, PBS NewsHour; @LisaDNews

Eugene Scott, Political reporter, The Washington Post; @Eugene_Scott

Nicholas Johnston, Editor in chief, Axios; @AxiosNick

For more, visit https://the1a.org.

© 2018 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.