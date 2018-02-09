Friday News Roundup - International

In South Africa, they’ve started calling it Zexit: The country’s controversial president, Jacob Zuma, appears close to stepping down.

Meanwhile, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un steps up.

And pressure mounts to save thousands under siege in Syria.

GUESTS

Yochi Dreazen, Foreign editor, Vox; author, “The Invisible Front”; co-host of the podcast “Worldly”; @yochidreazen

Courtney Kube, National security and military reporter, NBC News; @ckubenbc

Ron Nixon, Homeland security correspondent, The New York Times; author of “Selling Apartheid: South Africa’s Global Propaganda War”; @nixonron

For more, visit https://the1a.org.

© 2018 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.