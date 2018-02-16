© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Politics & Government

Friday News Roundup - International

WAMU 88.5
Published February 16, 2018 at 10:06 AM CST
Supporters of the South Africa's new President Cyril Ramaphosa sing and dance his praise in Cape Town after Members of Parliament voted him into office.
A number of longtime world leaders made headlines this week

South African President Jacob Zuma resigned. Zimbabwe lost a man of conscience and courage with the death of Morgan Tsvangirai. And the future of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu comes under more doubt.

And why is Australia’s Prime Minister banning sex between his ministers and their staff?

GUESTS

Tom Bowman, Pentagon correspondent, NPR; @TBowmanNPR

Nadia Bilbassy, Washington bureau chief, Al Arabiya; @nadia_bilbassy

Susan Glasser, Chief international affairs columnist, Politico; @sbg1

For more, visit https://the1a.org.

