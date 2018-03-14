Why President Trump's Nominee For CIA Director Is In Danger Of Not Getting Confirmed

Editor's note on March 16:On March 14, NPR broadcast this conversation with journalist Raymond Bonner about his reporting for ProPublica. The subject was his report claiming that Gina Haspel, who has been nominated to be the next CIA director, played a role in the treatment of al-Qaida suspect Abu Zubaydah during interrogations at a "black site" in Thailand and that she had "mocked" Zubaydah. On March 15, ProPublica issued a retraction, a correction and an apology. Haspel was not in charge of that black site at the time of Zubaydah's interrogations and had not mocked his complaints about the treatment.

