Friday News Roundup - Domestic

This week, students across the nation walked out, Rex Tillerson got shown out and House Republicans closed out their investigation into Russian meddling.

We review some of the week’s biggest stories and how they’ll play out in the days ahead.

GUESTS

Ayesha Rascoe, White House correspondent, Reuters; @ayesharascoe

Matthew Cooper, Contributing editor of Washingtonian and The Washington Monthly

Alexis Simendinger, National political correspondent, The Hill;@ASimendinger

