Friday News Roundup - International

Russia is not taking the blame. Not for releasing a deadly toxin that left two people in critical condition. And not for meddling in America’s last presidential election.

Plus, the country is busy preparing for a big election of its own.

Elsewhere in the world, Angela Merkel was elected to a fourth term as Germany’s Chancellor and tributes poured in for theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking, who died this week at 76.

GUESTS

Jon Sopel, North America editor, BBC; author of a new book, “If Only They Didn’t Speak English: Notes from Trump’s America”; @BBCJonSopel

Rosiland Jordan, State Department/specials correspondent, Al Jazeera English Television; @RosJordanAJE

Yochi Dreazen, Foreign editor, Vox; author, “The Invisible Front”; co-host of the podcast “Worldly”; @yochidreazen

