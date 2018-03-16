© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

Friday News Roundup - International

WAMU 88.5
Published March 16, 2018 at 10:06 AM CDT
A man takes down the Russian flag before untangling it and rehanging it outside the Russian consulate in London. After a deadline passed for Russia to confirm its involvement in the attempted murder of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury, British Prime Minister Theresa May has announced a series of measures against Russia.
A man takes down the Russian flag before untangling it and rehanging it outside the Russian consulate in London. After a deadline passed for Russia to confirm its involvement in the attempted murder of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury, British Prime Minister Theresa May has announced a series of measures against Russia.

Russia is not taking the blame. Not for releasing a deadly toxin that left two people in critical condition. And not for meddling in America’s last presidential election.

Plus, the country is busy preparing for a big election of its own.

Elsewhere in the world, Angela Merkel was elected to a fourth term as Germany’s Chancellor and tributes poured in for theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking, who died this week at 76.

GUESTS

Jon Sopel, North America editor, BBC; author of a new book, “If Only They Didn’t Speak English: Notes from Trump’s America”; @BBCJonSopel

Rosiland Jordan, State Department/specials correspondent, Al Jazeera English Television; @RosJordanAJE

Yochi Dreazen, Foreign editor, Vox; author, “The Invisible Front”; co-host of the podcast “Worldly”; @yochidreazen

For more, visit https://the1a.org.

© 2018 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit .

Politics & Government