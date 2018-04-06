Friday News Roundup - International

It can sometimes seem like the world is coming apart, but … oh, wait … it really is. A crack in Africa has many geologists convinced that the continent is splitting in two, but it’s going to take a while.

In non-geological news…

There were mixed messages on the Middle East this week, as President Trump first insisted on an immediate withdrawal of troops from Syria, then changed his plan following advice from military leaders.

Meanwhile, American bourbon is getting a costly chaser in China: The country retaliated to American tariffs by putting its own tariffs on whiskey, cars and soybeans. The tensions are escalating, but the president says there’s no trade war.

We are not in a trade war with China, that war was lost many years ago by the foolish, or incompetent, people who represented the U.S. Now we have a Trade Deficit of $500 Billion a year, with Intellectual Property Theft of another $300 Billion. We cannot let this continue!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 4, 2018

In Russia, President Vladimir Putin is considering an invitation to the White House.

Protests are continuing in Gaza after hundreds of Palestinians were wounded and more than a dozen were killed in a clash with Israeli troops.

And Brazil’s former president is facing jail time.

GUESTS

Tom Bowman, Pentagon correspondent, NPR; @TBowmanNPR

Susan Glasser, Chief international affairs columnist, Politico; @sbg1

Simon Marks, President and chief correspondent, Feature Story News, serving audiences in the U.K., South Africa, New Zealand, Asia and elsewhere; @SimonMarksFSN

Anthony Boadle, Senior political correspondent, Reuters, based in Brasilia;

@anthonyboadle

