President Trump Promises "Big Price To Pay" After Attack In Syria

After an alleged chemical attack in Syria that left dozens dead, U.S. President Donald Trump said there would be a “big price to pay.”

NPR reports:

In an unprecedented move for Trump, he singled out Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin, for backing the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

The United Nations Security Council also planned to hold an emergency meeting on the chemical attack on Monday, but with Russia holding a veto over any action, it was unlikely that anything substantive would emerge.

Damascus and Moscow have called the alleged chemical attack a fabrication despite independently confirmed reports that the Syrian regime used deadly sarin gas in 2013 and again last year.

GUESTS

Kurt Volker, Executive director, The McCain Institute; U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations; former U.S. ambassador to NATO; former principal deputy assistant secretary of State for European and Eurasian affairs; @kvolker

