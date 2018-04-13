Friday News Roundup - Domestic

Congress had a high-profile visitor this week. Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified before lawmakers about how his company plans to protect user data in the future. The question remains: can the social network do it without a regulatory assist?

Meanwhile on the Hill, House Speaker Paul Ryan confirmed that he won’t seek re-election and Illinois’ Tammy Duckworth became the first sitting U.S. senator to give birth.

We’re learning more about why the F.B.I. raided the office of President Trump’s longtime attorney and what the bureau’s seizure of Backpage.com will mean for the future of sex work in the U.S.

Plus, Bill Cosby returned to court to face accusers who say the comedian drugged and sexually assaulted them and singer Mariah Carey opened up about why her diva act may have been driven by deeper issues.

GUESTS

Domenico Montanaro, Lead political editor, NPR; @DomenicoNPR

Naftali Bendavid, Editor and reporter, The Wall Street Journal; @naftalibendavid

Jane Coaston, Senior politics reporter, Vox; @cjane87

