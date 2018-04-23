Ronan Farrow On #MeToo, Diplomacy, And The 'War On Peace'

Ronan Farrow won a Pulitzer for his reporting on Harvey Weinstein. While he was investigating allegations of sexual harassment against the movie producer, Farrow was also working on a different project: a book about the U.S. Department of State.

The book is a political history and a personal one. Farrow worked at the department before his journalism career began. His writing combines interviews, reporting, and first-person experience to chronicle a turn away from diplomacy that began long before President Trump took office. (Scroll down to read an excerpt.)

Farrow is now reporting on the Trump administration and alleged payments to people with personal information on the president.

GUESTS

Ronan Farrow, Contributing writer, The New Yorker; author of “War on Peace: The End of Diplomacy and the Decline of American Influence”

For more, visit https://the1a.org.

