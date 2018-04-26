Capitalism's Comeback: Making America Great Again?

Andrew Puzder, like Ronny Jackson, knows what it is like to be nominated for a Cabinet position, but to have those hopes dashed before a confirmation hearing. Last year, he was President Trump’s pick for Labor Secretary when allegations about his private and professional life led him to withdraw his nomination.

Nearly a year later, the former CEO says the president is well on his way to turning the tide on Obama-era economic reforms and that progressives are trying to block Trump’s path. His new book, “The Capitalist Comeback: The Trump Boom and the Left’s Plot to Stop It,” attempts to set the record straight — making the case that a free market system benefits all, and that America shouldn’t have it any other way.

Andrew Puzder, Author, “The Capitalist Comeback: The Trump Boom and the Left’s Plot to Stop It”; former CEO, CKE Restaurants; @AndyPuzder

