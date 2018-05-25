Friday News Roundup - Domestic

With guest host John Donvan.

This week, President Donald Trump canceled a planned summit with North Korea. “The world, and North Korea in particular, has lost a great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth,” he wrote. (The commemorative coins are still available, though.)

And the NFL said all athletes and staff must stand for the national anthem if they are on the field. Many outlets are reporting that some players are already thinking of new ways to protest, and the coach of the New York Jets says he will pay the fines of any players who want to take a knee.

The House voted to pull back some of the regulations in the Dodd-Frank banking bill. That legislation is on the President’s desk, while the farm bill has stalled.

GUESTS

Manu Raju, Senior political reporter, CNN; @mkraju

Lisa Desjardins, Correspondent, PBS NewsHour; @LisaDNews

Jeff Mason, White House correspondent, Reuters; @JeffMason1

For more, visit https://the1a.org.

© 2018 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.