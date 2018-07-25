© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Politics & Government

Getting Tough With Iran

Published July 25, 2018 at 10:06 AM CDT
U.S. President Donald Trump holds up a memorandum that re-instates sanctions on Iran after he announced his decision to withdraw the United States from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in the Diplomatic Room at the White House on May 8.

You may have noticed the president’s recent tweets about Iran.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2018

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif responded.

— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) July 23, 2018

These broadsides follow America’s withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, which has left many observers and analysts wondering whether the agreement can survive without support from the U.S. The Trump administration will reimpose sanctions on Iran within the next two weeks.

CNN points out that the president used “similarly heated rhetoric when responding to threats and missile tests by North Korea last year.”

But on Tuesday, the president told the national convention of the Veterans of Foreign Wars that he’s “ready to make a real deal” with Iran, according to the Associated Press.

Is Trump employing the same strategy? What would a deal look like between his administration and the Iranian government?

Produced by Jonquilyn Hill.

GUESTS

Jarrett Blanc, Geoeconomics and Strategy Program senior fellow, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace; @JarrettBlanc

Robin Wright, Analyst and fellow, Woodrow Wilson International Center; author of “Rock the Casbah: Rage and Rebellion Across the Islamic World”; contributing writer to The New Yorker; @wrightr

For more, visit https://the1a.org.

