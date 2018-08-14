Discord Over Non-Disclosure Agreements

Omarosa Manigault Newman, a reality television show star and former political aide, got the boot from the White House in December of 2017.

Over the course of her press tour promoting her book, Manigault Newman has made some astonishing claims. Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Donald Trump, has confirmed one of them. Speaking to ABC News last Sunday, she said senior administration officials had been asked to sign non-disclosure agreements, or NDAs. And on Monday, the president confirmed it, too.

Wacky Omarosa already has a fully signed Non-Disclosure Agreement!

Michael Warren at The Weekly Standard says “that’s the first time a White House official has admitted that these public officials have signed NDAs.”

NDAs have long been used by private companies; they have come under particular scrutiny with the rise of the #MeToo movement. But what role should they play in the public sector? As Warren suggests, should we be skeptical of their legality?

How do we know what we know about the Trump administration? And when it’s over, will we ever know the details of exactly what happened during President Trump’s tenure?

